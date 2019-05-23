A police department in Connecticut is using social media as an alternative method to capture a suspect wanted in their jurisdiction.

Jose Simms, wanted for failing to appear on multiple warrants, has agreed with the Torrington Police Department that he would turn himself if his wanted poster got 15,000 “likes” on Facebook.

According to the police, the 15,000 “likes” was a compromise between suspect and authorities. Simms initially wanted 20,000 “likes” and Torrington police wanted 10,000 “likes.” The agreed upon 15,000 was made via conversating on Facebook.

“It will be difficult but is doable,” the police department said on the Facebook post. “So please, ‘like’ this post, and while you’re at it share, Tweet it, Instagram it, Snapchat it… or use whatever other platforms are out there that I don’t know about.”

The post has already surpassed its goal with about 21,000 “likes” as of Thursday morning.

Torrington Police has confirmed that Simms has yet to turn himself.