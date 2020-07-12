When Shawn Rider's mom contracted a severe case of COVID-19, he reached out and got help for her on social media.

YORK, Pa. — After a Pennsylvania man's mom contracted COVID-19 and needed urgent medical help, his public plea went viral on Facebook.

Shawn Rider said his mother, Karen, was too ill to receive the treatment she needed at Hanover Hospital and needed an ICU bed.

"Is there anyone in the York Hospital, Hershey Hospital, Penn State, Temple or Maryland Hospitals that has connections to the COVID ICU?" Rider asked in his Facebook post. "We are looking for a hospital that has an ECMO machine and a bed so Hanover can transfer her to you."

Rider said he made his post public so more people could help, and the responses came in quickly. As of Dec. 7, the post had been shared nearly 400 times with 40 comments. Rider was later able to update the post with good news: Karen got a bed at York Hospital.

Rider posted an update on Sunday, saying Karen was "moving in the right direction," but was still very ill. He also thanked the doctors who are helping his mom and many other patients fight COVID-19.

The pandemic has stretched many hospitals thin. According to the York Daily Record, several of Pennsylvania's counties have filled all of their ICU beds. Here in Florida, about 23% of ICU beds statewide are available, according to the Agency for Health Care Administration database.

