ARNOLD, Mo. — A Missouri car rental worker spiked his co-worker's drinks with LSD to counter "negative energy," police said.

KMOV.com says two workers at an Enterprise Rent-A-Car reported feeling dizzy on Thursday. They were taken to an urgent care center, then to a hospital.

Police spoke to a 19-year-old worker, who allegedly admitted to putting LSD in two water bottles and one coffee cup. They said he put the drug in the drinks to combat the co-workers' "negative energy."

The workers were fine once the drug wore off.

The man accused of dosing their drinks could face charges of second-degree assault and possession of a controlled substance once the test results on the water come in.

