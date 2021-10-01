Deputies searching for missing mother, 4 kids after receiving report of possible neglect

Family reports they haven't been heard from for "several weeks."

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are asking for help in finding a mother and her four children who haven't been heard from in weeks.

Manatee County Sheriff's Office says it has received a report of possible neglect and needs to locate Janilah Kendricks (6), Jamoni Kendricks (7), Anthony Thomas (12), and Jamarius Thomas (13) to make sure they are OK.

The last time one of the kids was seen was at school on Sept. 9. The sheriff's office says neither they nor their mother, 34-year-old Jessica Jackson, have been in contact with family for "several weeks."

According to law enforcement, Jackson does not have a current address and has a history of moving her children around.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.