Let the madness begin! We now know the 68 teams who will compete in the 2019 NCAA tournament.
With Duke, Virginia, North Carolina and Gonzaga as the No. 1 seeds, every team in this year's tournament has a daunting task ahead of them if they hope to make it to the Final Four.
Now that we know where each team's journey begins, you can download and fill out a tournament bracket.
The action kicks off with the First Four in Dayton, Ohio on March 19-20.
Then, the competition ramps up with the first and second rounds on March 21-24.
Each team in the single-elimination tournament hopes their journey takes them to Minneapolis, Minnesota, for the Final Four and National Championship game.
If you don't see the bracket or are on a mobile device, click here to see and download the NCAA Tournament bracket.