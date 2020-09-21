Mark Ruffalo wins his first acting Emmy Award

An emotional Ruffalo accepted the trophy as he sat on a couch in a remote room in upstate New York.

LOS ANGELES — Mark Ruffalo won the Emmy Award for best actor in a limited series or TV movie for his dual portrayal of twin brothers, one of whom has schizophrenia, in HBO’s “I Know This Much Is True.”

It’s the first acting Emmy for the 52-year-old Ruffalo, who plays the Incredible Hulk in Marvel’s “Avengers” films.

An emotional Ruffalo accepted the trophy as he sat on a couch in a remote room in upstate New York, calling for Americans to use their vote to “heal and honor and take care of each other and our most vulnerable people.”

He added the push to vote Nov. 3 in the general election saying love had to prevail.