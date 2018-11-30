Marriott announced Friday that up to approximately 500 million guests' personal information was compromised in a data breach.

The hotel chain said in a statement that an unauthorized party hacked into the Starwood guest reservation database, which contains information on up to approximately 500 million guests. It said the unauthorized party had accessed the database as early as 2014.

Marriott said that for 327 million guests, information in the database included their names, passport numbers, email addresses, phone numbers and more information.

It said credit card numbers and expiration dates were also included in the database, and Marriott said it was uncertain whether that information was also taken.

Marriott said it was alerted of a possible breach in September and started investigating.

“We deeply regret this incident happened,” said Arne Sorenson, Marriott’s President and Chief Executive Officer, in a statement. “We fell short of what our guests deserve and what we expect of ourselves. We are doing everything we can to support our guests, and using lessons learned to be better moving forward.”

Marriott said it will start emailing affected guests starting Nov. 30. Anyone with questions should visit info.starwoodhotels.com.

