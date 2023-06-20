Martina Navratilova says tests confirm she is clear of cancer: 'What a relief'

“Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, proton and radiation magicians etc- what a relief,” the tennis Hall of Famer wrote on Twitter.

NEW YORK — Martina Navratilova says she is clear of cancer.

The tennis Hall of Famer announced the news Monday on Twitter after what she said was a full day of tests at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

“Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, proton and radiation magicians etc- what a relief,” she wrote.

Navratilova, 66, revealed she had been diagnosed with throat cancer and breast cancer in January and that she would begin treatment that month. She had been diagnosed with a noninvasive form of breast cancer in 2010 and had a lumpectomy.

