Mega Millions tickets cut-off time: When is latest you can buy a ticket?

In order to test your luck, you'll have to make sure you get a ticket on time.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON — With the Mega Millions soaring to an estimated $1.58 billion, many Americans will be considering buying lottery tickets with the hope of beating the astronomical odds.

The estimated jackpot for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing would be the third highest in lottery history. Even if the winner takes the cash option, it's still a hefty payout: $757.2 million (before taxes).

The largest prize in lottery history was a $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot last November, and it's possible the Mega Millions jackpot could approach that number if no winner is picked Tuesday.

But in order to have even a 1 in 302.6 million chance at winning the jackpot, you'll have to make sure you get a ticket before the drawing's cut-off time.

How late can I buy a Mega Millions ticket?

Mega Millions drawings are on Tuesdays and Fridays. Powerball drawings are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The cut-off times for buying lottery tickets vary by state. Usually, it's within one or two hours of the scheduled drawing. Below you'll find the state-by-state information we've found from most of the lotteries that participate in Mega Millions and Powerball.

Times listed are local and for the days when drawings occur.

Arizona

Powerball and Mega Millions sales stop on drawing nights at 6:59 p.m. (The cut-off is 7:59 p.m. from the 1st Sunday in November through the 2nd Saturday in March)

Arkansas

Powerball: Sales stop on drawing nights at 8:59 p.m. Central Time

Mega Millions: Sales cut-off is 9:45 p.m. Central Time

California

Powerball: Cut-off time is 7 p.m. Pacific Time

Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 7:45 p.m. Pacific Time

Colorado

Powerball: Cut-off time is 7:30 p.m. Mountain Time

Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 7:30 p.m. Mountain Time

Connecticut

Powerball: Cut-off time is 10 p.m. Eastern Time

Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 10:45 p.m. Eastern Time

Delaware

Powerball: Cut-off time is 9:45 p.m. Eastern Time

Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 9:45 p.m. Eastern Time

Florida

Powerball: Cut-off time is 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 9:45 p.m. Eastern Time

Georgia

Powerball: Cut-off time is 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 10:45 p.m. Eastern Time

Idaho

Powerball: Cut-off time is 7:54 p.m. Mountain Time

Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 7:55 p.m. Mountain Time

Illinois

Powerball: Cut-off time is 9:00 p.m. Central Time

Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 9:45 p.m. Central Time

Indiana

Powerball: Cut-off time is 9:58 p.m. Eastern Time

Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 10:44 p.m. Eastern Time

Iowa

Powerball: Cut-off time is 8:59 p.m. Central Time

Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 8:59 p.m. Central Time

Kansas

Powerball: Cut-off time is 8:59 p.m. Central Time

Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 8:59 p.m. Central Time

Kentucky

Powerball: Cut-off time is 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Louisiana

Powerball: Cut-off time is 9:00 p.m. Central Time

Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 9:00 p.m. Central Time

Maine

Powerball: Cut-off time is 9:50 p.m. Eastern Time

Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 9:50 p.m. Eastern Time

Maryland

Powerball: Cut-off time is 9:59 p.m. Eastern Time

Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 10:45 p.m. Eastern Time

Massachusetts

Powerball: Cut-off time is 9:50 p.m. Eastern Time

Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 10:45 p.m. Eastern Time

Michigan

Powerball: Cut-off time is 9:45 p.m. Eastern Time

Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 10:45 p.m. Eastern Time

Minnesota

Powerball: Cut-off time is 9:00 p.m. Central Time

Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 9:00 p.m. Central Time

Mississippi

Powerball: Cut-off time is 9:00 p.m. Central Time, according to reports.

Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 9:00 p.m. Central Time, according to reports

Missouri

Powerball: Cut-off time is 8:59 p.m. Central Time

Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 8:59 p.m. Central Time

Montana

Powerball: Cut-off time is 8:00 p.m. Mountain Time

Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 8:00 p.m. Mountain Time

Nebraska

Powerball: Cut-off time is 9:00 p.m. Central Time

Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 9:00 p.m. Central Time

New Hampshire

Powerball: Cut-off time is 9:48 p.m. online or 9:50 p.m. in stores

Mega Millions: Cut-off time 9:48 p.m. online or 9:50 p.m. in stores

New Mexico

Powerball: Cut-off time is 8:00 p.m. Mountain Time

Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 8:45 p.m. Mountain Time

New York

Powerball: Cut-off time is 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time

North Carolina

Powerball: Cut-off time is 9:57 p.m. Eastern Time online or 9:59 p.m. ET in stores

Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 10:43 p.m. Eastern Time online or 10:45 p.m. ET in stores

North Dakota

Powerball: Cut-off time is 8:58 p.m. Central Time

Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 8:58 p.m. Central Time

Ohio

Powerball: Cut-off time is 10 p.m. Eastern Time

Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 10:45 p.m. Eastern Time

Oklahoma

Powerball: Cut-off time is 8:59 p.m. Central Time

Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 8:59 p.m. Central Time

Oregon

Powerball: Cut-off time is 7 p.m. Pacific Time

Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 7 p.m. Pacific Time

Pennsylvania

Powerball: Cut-off time is 9:59 p.m. Eastern Time

Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 9:59 p.m. Eastern Time

Rhode Island

Powerball: Cut-off time is 9:50 p.m. Eastern Time

Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 9:50 p.m. Eastern Time

South Carolina

Powerball: Cut-off time is 9:59 p.m. Eastern Time

Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 10 p.m. Eastern Time

South Dakota

Powerball: Cut-off time is 9:00 p.m. Central Time

Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 9:00 p.m. Central Time

Tennessee

Powerball: Cut-off time is 9:00 p.m. Central Time

Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 9:45 p.m. Central Time

Texas

Powerball: Cut-off time is 9:00 p.m. Central Time

Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 9:45 p.m. Central Time

Vermont

Powerball: Cut-off time is 9:50 p.m. Eastern Time

Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 9:50 p.m. Eastern Time

Virginia

Powerball: Cut-off time is 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 10:45 p.m. Eastern Time

Washington

Powerball: Cut-off time is 6:45 p.m. Pacific Time

Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 7:45 p.m. Pacific Time

West Virginia

Powerball: Cut-off time is 9:59 p.m. Eastern Time

Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 9:59 p.m. Eastern Time

Wisconsin

Powerball: Cut-off time is 8:59 p.m. Central Time

Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 8:59 p.m. Central Time

Wyoming

Powerball: Cut-off time is 7:59 p.m. Mountain Time

Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 7:59 p.m. Mountain Time

Washington D.C.

Powerball: Cut-off time is 9:45 p.m. Eastern Time

Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 10:45 p.m. Eastern Time

Where is Mega Millions played?

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is not played in Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah.