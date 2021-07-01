Meghan McCain to announce she's leaving 'The View'

The daughter of the late Sen. John McCain joined the daytime talk show in 2017.

WASHINGTON — Meghan McCain will announce on Thursday that she is departing ABC's "The View," according to multiple media reports.

McCain, the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain, joined the daytime talk show in 2017.

According to the Daily Mail, the conservative co-host will announce her resignation and explain her decision on Thursday morning's show. Fox News and PEOPLE both confirmed McCain's planned departure, with a source telling both outlets that the decision to leave was McCain's.

The 36-year-old has had frequent on-air clashes with her more liberal co-hosts including Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg. She welcomed her first child last September.

The Daily Mail reported McCain's co-hosts were not given a heads up about her resignation plans.