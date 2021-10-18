Cris Endicott of Meridian caught a 46.7-pound, 50-inch grass carp from the Snake River on Oct. 10.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A Meridian Angler set a new record in both rod and reel and archery categories after catching a nearly 50-pound fish.

Cris Endicott of Meridian caught a 46.7-pound, 50-inch grass carp from the Snake River on Oct. 10.

Endicott used a twin-tail bass jig to make the catch and was reportedly on the Snake River looking for smallmouth when he made the catch, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

The catch set a new rod and reel certified weight state record. The previous record was set by Saige Wilkerson in 2012 when they caught a 39.5-pound carp.

Ctenopharyngodon idella, commonly known as grass carps, are an "herbivorous member of the Cyprinidae family," a large family that contains all carp and minnow species, according to Fish and Game.

These fish are native to Asia but can be found in the Snake River. They are also less common than the common carp, which can be found throughout southwest Idaho.

Watch more Local News: