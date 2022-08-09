'A symbol for the British people': MGA professor weighs in on how the Queen's death impacts the world

Professor Andrew Reeves at Middle Georgia State says the Queen served as a constant for folks in the United Kingdom for over 70 years.

MACON, Ga. — In school, we all learned about the British Crown, and tales of the American Revolution.

One Central Georgia college professor says today's duties for the British monarch are much different from the 1700s.

"Serves as a symbol for the British people," said Professor Andrew Reeves, who teaches European history at Middle Georgia State University.

Reeves says while the United States' government is similar to the United Kingdom's, it's a bit different across the pond.

"The government, that is prime minister and cabinet, generally serves at the behest of the Crown. Now, in practice, the Crown has functions that are largely ceremonial today," Reeves said.

The Queen, and now the King, serves as the head of state, like the president.

The president heads the United States government. In the UK, the prime minister is in charge of the government, while whoever is on the throne stays out of politics. You can see that in shows like 'The Crown,' which Reeves says is one of the reasons the queen's legacy makes waves an ocean away.

"Because of our shared culture and our shared media landscape, it's still impactful today here in Georgia," Reeves said.

Reeves says people worldwide will remember the queen for getting her country through the post-World War II years.

"She provided some continuity with that. Her coronation was in the middle of the century. So, a big accomplishment of hers was providing that sort of, that symbol, that enduring emblem of the kingdom," Reeves said.

It's an enduring emblem, Reeves says, is now up to King Charles III to continue.

Charles is the first child of then-Princess Elizabeth and Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. When King George died in 1952, Princess Elizabeth ascended to the throne, and Charles became heir-apparent at the age of three.

Traditionally, the King would choose a new name to be crowned with.

Professor Reeves says Charles could choose to keep his given name, making him King Charles, III. That's big, he says, because King Charles, II, was a unifying figure in British history; something he thinks Charles will aim to be after the death of his mother.