Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg announced Tuesday he will not be running for president in 2020.

Bloomberg said he plans to stay out of the already crowded field of Democratic hopefuls vying for the party's nomination, even though he believes he "would defeat Donald Trump in a general election."

In a statement posted online Tuesday afternoon, the 77-year-old said he is "clear-eyed about the difficulty of winning the Democratic nomination in such a crowded field.”

Bloomberg said that instead of running for president he's launching a new campaign called Beyond Carbon, with a goal of moving America away from oil and gas and toward a 100 percent "clean energy economy."

Bloomberg flirted with a presidential run before, but as an independent. He registered as a Democrat last fall and spent recent months courting primary voters as a political centrist.

According to The Washington Post, Bloomberg made the final decision Monday morning in New York after lining up staff and scoping out potential Manhattan office space for campaign headquarters.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks at a news conference at a gun control advocacy event, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Las Vegas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.