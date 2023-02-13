Police: Michigan State shooter found dead off campus; 3 killed

The shooting happened just before 8:20 p.m. Monday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The suspect responsible for fatally shooting three people and wounding at least five others at Michigan State University Monday night was found dead.

MSU Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman said the suspect, whose identity has not been released, was found dead outside of campus and it appears the suspect took his own life. Rozman said there is no longer a threat on campus and there is no shelter in place.

Rozman said dispatch started getting calls around 8:18 p.m. for a report of shots fired at Berkey Hall.

Arriving officers found multiple victims inside the building. Rozman said there was another report of a shooting at a building nearby. Officers tended to victims at both scenes.

UPDATE: The suspect has been located off campus. It appears he has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. There is no longer a threat to campus and the shelter-in-place has been lifted. pic.twitter.com/6s2KGvoKpV — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

At least five victims were taken to an area hospital, some with life-threatening injuries. The three victims who died were in addition to the five victims who were taken to the hospital.

An alert about the shooting was sent shortly after 8:30 p.m. The alert advised students and staff to "Secure-in-Place immediately and to monitor alert.msu.edu for information."

By 10:15 p.m., police said Berkey, as well as nearby residence halls, were secured.

All classes and sporting events for the next 48 hours have been canceled.

Aedan Kelley, a junior who lives a half-mile (less than a kilometer) east of campus, said he locked his doors and covered his windows “just in case.” Sirens were constant, he said, and a helicopter hovered overhead.

"It’s all very frightening," Kelley said. “And then I have all these people texting me wondering if I’m OK, which is overwhelming.”

Michigan State has about 50,000 students. East Lansing is about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.