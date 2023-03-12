Police officer killed, another injured after shooting in Hermann, Missouri

Monday morning, Hermann police and MSHP surrounded a home where they believe the suspect is hiding inside.

Example video title will go here for this video

HERMANN, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a Blue Alert out of Hermann, Missouri, Sunday night after they said a man shot two Hermann police officers.

The alert said the department was looking for 35-year-old Kenneth Lee Simpson. They said he shot two police officers at the Casey's gas station on Missouri Highway 19 and fled the scene.

Hermann police and MSHP are surrounding a home Monday morning not far from the gas station in Hermann, where they believe Simpson is hiding inside.

At the scene, 5 On Your Side saw police break down the door of the home just before 5 a.m., but Simpson had yet to come out.

Anyone who sees Simpson should call 911. Police said he had driven away in a black 2014 Jeep Wrangler with Missouri license plates RF5A0P when the Blue Alert was issued.

A Blue Alert is issued during the search for a suspect responsible for killing or seriously injuring a law enforcement officer. MSHP said both officers were transported to area hospitals in serious condition.

At 5:22 a.m. Monday, MSHP Troop F tweeted that 34-year-old Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith, one of the Hermann officers who was shot, died due to his injuries.

Griffith's wife, Jennifer, shared the following message Monday morning on Facebook: "I have no words… except, you were the most incredible husband, father and leader in your community! You are already greatly missed. I will do my best to honor you every day. Karson will never forget you! I want to thank all my friends family and first responder family!!! Rest Easy Mason we have it from here!!! #5300 #503."

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson was among those on social media offering condolences to Griffith's family and the Hermann Police Department.

"Hermann Police Department Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith will never be forgotten, and Missouri will always be grateful," Parson tweeted. "Teresa and I are praying for Mason’s family, friends, and fellow law enforcement officers."

The Gasconade County R-1 School District canceled classes Monday to ensure the safety of students and staff amid the ongoing situation.

A SWAT team made up of at least six people was headed toward the house where Simpson was believed to be inside at about 7:20 a.m.

A SWAT team has made its way toward the house suspected gunman Kenneth Lee Simpson is believed to be inside. At least 6 on SWAT team. Guns drawn. @ksdknews The home is close to the Casey’s where Simpson is suspected to have shot 2 Herman officers. One officer is dead. @ksdknews pic.twitter.com/M0UorH5MoM — Sydney Stallworth (@SydneyKSDK) March 13, 2023

As of 9:45 a.m., MSHP told 5 On Your Side the standoff at the Hermann home was ongoing, but police were still not certain whether Simpson was inside the house.

Monday morning, the City of Hermann on Facebook identified the second injured officer as 31-year-old Adam Sullentrup. Out of respect and concern for city employees, the city said its office will be closed to the public Monday.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information becomes available.

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.