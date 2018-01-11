ST. LOUIS, Mo.— A Missouri mom is suing a daycare center where toddlers were filmed fighting each other as grown-ups encouraged it, in what she describes as a pre-school “fight club.”

Nicole Merseal says her then 10-year-old son filmed the fighting with his iPad, CBS News reports.

She says her son was worried about his younger brother, who was getting beat up by classmates, so he took the video and sent it to her.

According to CBS, the only person trying to stop the fight was a preschooler. The adults in the classroom were encouraging the kids to fight with big green “Hulk” fighting gloves.

The mother is reportedly suing the daycare for more than $25,000.

