MISSOULA, Mont. — A veteran is back in his wheelchair after it was taken with a stolen trailer.

Tim Guardipee's trailer full of specialized equipment was taken on Monday night in Montana, according to KPAX. Not only was the specialized wheelchair taken, but so was about $20,000 worth of his things including personal ramps.

This wasn't the first time Guardipee's wheelchair was taken from him. Montana Right Now reported it was stolen from him in 2017 also.

Guardipee told KPAX he loves going outside in the summer and needs his wheelchair to do so.

Luckily, when the Missoula County Sheriff's Offence found the trailer, the wheelchair and ramps were still inside, according to KPAX.

Guardipee is a retired Army lieutenant colonel, who served for 32 years in four war zones. He was paralyzed after a bad parachute landing in 2005, KPAX reported.

