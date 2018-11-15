SHAMONG TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Authorities in New Jersey say they found 44 dead dogs stuffed in bags and stored in freezers around the home of a Shamong Township woman.

Investigators with the New Jersey State Police say they also found 161 living dogs at the home of Donna Roberts, 65.

CBS Philadelphia reports investigators were dizzy and nauseous during the investigation because the smell of animal feces and ammonia was so strong.

"Although the circumstances surrounding the demise of the 44 dogs that were discovered inside plastic bags in freezers remain under investigation, the deplorable and inhumane living conditions the rescued dogs were forced to endure is tragic," said Colonel Patrick Callahan of the New Jersey State Police. "Troopers take an oath to protect and safeguard life, including the lives and well-being of pets, which can be vulnerable to abuse."

Roberts was charged with animal cruelty and released from jail. The date of her next court appearance was not immediately known.

