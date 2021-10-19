Crews were able to get the woman and her child out of the vehicle. Both were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

SAN DIEGO — A mother and her daughter were rescued in Ocean Beach on Monday night after the car they were in went off a cliff, according to the San Diego Police Department. The call came in just before 7:30 p.m. reporting that a car had driven off the cliff at the end of Orchard Avenue near the 4900 block.

The woman told officers her brakes failed, according to police. She was traveling around 60 mph when the car went off the cliff and became stuck, police said. On Tuesday, police said the driver was unfamiliar with the area and did not realize Orchard Avenue ended there.

The vehicle came to rest on the rocks but did not go into the water.

Crews were able to get the woman and her child out of the vehicle. Both were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. It was originally reported that the child was unconscious but breathing following the accident.