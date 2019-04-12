Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will be bringing their iconic music to 22 stadiums across the U.S. during a massive tour next summer.

The tour kicks off July 7th in Miami at Hard Rock Stadium and wraps up on September 5th at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Tickets for "The Stadium Tour" go on sale to the general public on Friday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. local time.

The tour will be Mötley Crüe's first performances since signing a "cessation of touring agreement," following their 2014-2015 "Final Tour." Last month, the group posted a video explaining that the ban was blowing up the contract because the fans demanded it.

"The Stadium Tour" dates and cities

Tuesday, July 7 – Miami, FL at Hard Rock Stadium

Thursday, July 9 – Orlando, FL at Camping World Stadium

Saturday, July 11 – Charlotte, NC at Bank of America Stadium

Tuesday, July 14 – Arlington, TX at Globe Life Field

Wednesday, July 15 – Houston, TX at Minute Maid Park

Sunday, July 19 – San Francisco, CA at Oracle Park

Thursday, July 23 – San Diego, CA at Petco Park

Saturday, July 25 – Phoenix, AZ at State Farm Stadium

Sunday, August 9 – Atlanta, GA at SunTrust Park

Tuesday, August 11 – Hershey, PA atHersheypark Stadium

Thursday, August 13 – Buffalo, NY atNew Era Field

Saturday, August 15 – Philadelphia, PA atCitizens Bank Park

Sunday, August 16 – Pittsburgh, PA at PNC Park

Tuesday, August 18 – Milwaukee, WI atMiller Park

Thursday, August 20 – Detroit, MI at Comerica Park

Saturday, August 22 – Washington, D.C. at Nationals Park

Sunday, August 23 – Flushing, NY at Citi Field

Tuesday, August 25 – Boston, MA at Fenway Park

Friday, August 28 – Chicago, IL at Wrigley Field

Sunday, August 30 – Denver, CO at Coors Field

Wednesday, September 2 – Seattle, WA at T-Mobile Park

Saturday, September 5 – Los Angeles, CA at SoFi Stadium