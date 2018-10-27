Multiple people are dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting during a baby naming ceremony at a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday.

"It's a very horrific crime scene. One of the worst that I've seen," said Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich, describing what he saw in the Tree of Life Synagogue.

Hissrich said six people were injured, including four police officers. He did not give the number of fatalities.

Police have identified the shooter, who was taken to the hospital, but they have not released his name. A bomb squad went through the scene and there's no evidence of any further threats.

The FBI is taking the lead as this is considered a hate crime and now under federal investigation.

The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center system is treating multiple victims. Paul Wood, the chief communications officer for the hospital system, said the patients are receiving care at UPMC Presbyterian, but he would not say how many.

The synagogue is located at the intersection of Wilkins and Shady avenues. The tree-lined residential neighborhood of Squirrel Hill, about 10 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh, is the hub of Pittsburgh's Jewish community.

PHOTOS: Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf urged residents to stay away from the area, and asked the public to keep congregants and law enforcement in their prayers.

We are still learning details about the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh but it is a serious situation. @PAStatePolice are assisting local first responders. Please stay away from the area and keep the congregants and law enforcement in your prayers. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) October 27, 2018

Speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews, President Donald Trump praised law enforcement and called the suspect in custody a "madman" and a "whacko." He also said that the country should "stiffen up laws" in regards to the death penalty and also proposed more protection inside the synagogue.

"If they had an armed guard inside, they could have stopped it immediately – maybe there wouldn’t have been anyone killed except him [the shooter]," he said.

Trump also tweeted earlier encouraging people to shelter in place and said "looks like multiple fatalities."

Watching the events unfolding in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Law enforcement on the scene. People in Squirrel Hill area should remain sheltered. Looks like multiple fatalities. Beware of active shooter. God Bless All! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2018

The Tree of Life Synagogue is a fortress-like concrete building, its facade punctuated by rows of swirling, modernistic stained-glass windows illustrating the story of creation, the acceptance of God's law, the "life cycle" and "how human-beings should care for the earth and one another," according to its website. Among its treasures is a "Holocaust Torah," rescued from Czechoslovakia.

The synagogue was founded 150 years ago and offers members a "traditional Conservative service with a modern sense of family" and shabbat service on 9:45 a.m. Saturdays, according to the Tree of Life's website.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Pittsburgh Penguins are saying in separate statements on their Twitter pages that their "thoughts and prayers" are with all those affected by the shooting.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This is a developing story, check back here for more updates.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA