NASCAR chairman and CEO Brian France was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Sag Harbor, NY, on Sunday night, according to a statement from police.

The Sag Harbor Village Police Department said in a press release Monday that France was pulled over at 7:30 p.m. after failing to stop at a stop sign. Police determined that the 56-year-old was driving while "in an intoxicated condition," and a subsequent search found that he had oxycodone pills in his possession.

France was held overnight and arraigned Monday morning before being released on his own recognizance, according to police. He faces charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

In an email to USA TODAY Sports on Monday, NASCAR said: “We are aware of an incident that occurred last night and are in the process of gathering information. We take this as a serious matter and will issue a statement after we have all of the facts.”

France took over as CEO of NASCAR in 2003, following in the footseps of his father and grandfather, who founded the organization in 1948.

Contributing: Ellen Horrow

