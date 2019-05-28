SIESTA KEY, Fla. — A man swimming Sunday night at Siesta Key Beach found a necklace with someone’s mother’s ashes inside.

Shawn Rauch is hoping to find the rightful owner.

Rauch posted to Facebook on Monday afternoon of the silver necklace with the word "Mom” inscribed in the middle of it.

The post reads:

"I was neck deep in the water at siesta key last night and found someone’s mother’s ashes on a necklace. Share this and help me find the owner!!"

Rauch has not heard from any leads on who the owner of the necklace could be.

10News has reached out to the Sarasota Sheriff's Office to see if anyone has called about the necklace.

