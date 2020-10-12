Netflix is giving free 1-year subscriptions? Of course not!

You know better than to believe this, right? But in 2020, you might believe this is possible. It's not real though.

GREENSBORO, N.C. —

Do you know what I think of when I see something that says “free”? I think, free is for me and then I think, what's the catch? Yeah, you have to go there.

Several of us here at WFMY News 2 got this text:

Free! What is the catch? It isn’t from Netflix. If you click the link, you're probably going to get a virus on your phone or you'll be tricked into giving up information.

How do I know that for sure? If Netflix was offering free one-year subscriptions, the deal would be plastered all over their website and Facebook page.

Chirp. Chirp. Chirp. Do you hear those crickets?



On the Netflix website, it does talk about suspicious emails or texts claiming to be from the company. Under the How Do I Know If An Email Or Text is Real caption:



“If the text or email links to a URL you don't recognize don't tap or click it”.



When you look at the link in the text I received, do you recognize this link as coming from Netflix? Nope. The link has no Netflix branding of any sort.

Netflix makes it clear, the company will never ask you to enter your personal information in a text or email and that includes credit or debit card numbers, bank account details, or Netflix passwords.