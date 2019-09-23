NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — Police say a man was killed, and his 5-year-old daughter got hurt, when he reportedly jumped in front of a southbound subway train while holding the child Monday morning in the Bronx.

It happened just before 8 a.m. at the Kingsbridge Road station.

The New York Times says the 45-year-old man has not been identified. The girl was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center.

According to The Times, the child suffered scratches and lacerations, but her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Television station WNYW reports two other people have minor injuries after they jumped onto the tracks to help the little girl.

“My theory is that the little girl was under the train and small enough she could roll because she only has a few abrasions on her forehead and arm,” a witness told the New York Post.

The two people who helped were taken to St. Barnabas Hospital.

10News Cares: Are you having thoughts of suicide or know someone who is? There is help. Click here for information and resources from the 10News team.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 can be reached at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

In the Tampa Bay area, 2-1-1 will also connect you to the Crisis Center.

