WASHINGTON — Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr dumped more than $1 million of stock after reassuring the public about officials' response to what's now the coronavirus pandemic.

The selloff by the Republican senator from North Carolina came around the time he and the committee were getting daily briefs on the threat of the new virus, news outlets reported.

According to ProPublica, in more than 30 different transactions, Burr dumped between $628,000 and $1.72 million of his holdings on Feb. 13, a significant percentage of his stocks. The stock market started a sharp downturn about a week after his unloading and Wall Street has lost may of the gains it earned during the Trump presidency.

Several of the stocks were in companies that own hotels. The stock sales were first reported by ProPublica and The Center for Responsive Politics.

NPR also reported on Thursday that, in a secret recording it obtained from last month, Burr had warned a small group of well-connected constituents weeks ago of the financial and other effects of COVID-19, like closed schools and cutbacks in company travel.

Sen. Richard Burr R-NC., displays a stress ball as he walks to the Senate Chamber prior to the start of the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

AP

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: California governor orders everyone to stay home; Mexico, US discussing travel restrictions

RELATED: VERIFY: FTC warns against government check scams, other red flags

Burr said on Twitter Thursday that Americans were already being warned about the effects of the virus when he made the speech to the North Carolina State Society.

“The message I shared with my constituents is the one public health officials urged all of us to heed as coronavirus spread increased,” Burr wrote. “Be prepared.”

Burr sent out the tweets before reports of his stock sales. A spokesperson for the senator said in a statement that Burr “has been deeply concerned by the steep and sudden toll this pandemic is taking on our economy” and supports congressional efforts to help the economy. The spokesperson declined to be identified in order to share the senator’s thinking.

Report: Georgia senator also sold stocks

The North Carolina senator was not the only lawmaker to sell of stocks just before the steep decline due to the global pandemic. Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a new senator who is up for re-election this year, sold off hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stock in late January, as senators began to get briefings on the virus, also according to Senate records.

The Daily Beast reports Loeffler and her husband sold stock on Jan. 24, the same day the Senate Health Committee received a briefing on the coronavirus from the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institutes of Health.

Loeffler tweeted about the briefing the same day, saying she appreciated the briefing.

The Daily Beast reports Loeffler and her husband made 29 stock transactions between that day and mid-February, 27 of which were sales.

One of her stock purchases was reportedly a company that offers teleworking software. Many Americans are being urged to work from home if possible.

In the weeks that followed that meeting, Loeffler urged her constituents to have faith in the Trump administration's efforts to prepare the nation.

“@realDonaldTrump & his administration are doing a great job working to keep Americans healthy & safe,” Loeffler tweeted Feb. 27.

The senator is married to Jeffrey Sprecher, the chairman and CEO of Intercontinental Exchange, which owns the New York Stock Exchange.

The Associated Press contributed.