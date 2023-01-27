A Houston family shares a special bond with Nurse Sandra who recently helped them deliver a baby boy named Gene.

HOUSTON — A Houston family shares a very special bond with the nurse who recently helped deliver their baby boy named Gene.

Nurse Sandra Uribe was also there for the birth of his mother, Rakel Hill, 35 years before.

Sandra has been a nurse at Memorial Hermann Hospital since 1983. She has been working with expectant mothers the whole time.

“I’m always behind the scenes. I’m always there,” Sandra said, who's Nurse Navigator for Women’s and Children’s Services at Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Rakel’s mom, Linda Cerisano, still vividly remembers when her water broke. She was just 29 weeks pregnant with her first child.

“They said everything looks good, but you’re going to have a preemie," Linda said. "They admitted me to the hospital and that’s when I met Sandra. She was my primary care nurse at the time."

Nurse Sandra was by her side for the three weeks she was on bed rest before Rakel was born. They stayed in touch because her husband, Michael, works at the hospital too. More than 30 years later, he called Nurse Sandra to say Rakel was on the way to the hospital to have her first baby.

“I thought, here we go," Linda said. "Full circle."

Nurse Sandra was by Rakel’s side when the family wasn’t allowed in the hospital in 2020 due to COVID-19 precautions. She was there again for the delivery of her second child, Gene, born a few weeks ago.

“The biggest thing I love is she is the first person to wish both my children happy birthday," Rakel said. "She yelled out, ‘Happy birthday!’ as soon as they were born and it was so special.'"

Sandra says it has been a privilege and an honor to be there for the family’s biggest moments.