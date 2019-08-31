ODESSA, Texas — On a Saturday during which many were watching the first week of college football, the state experienced its second mass shooting in August, as five people were killed and 21 injured between Midland and Odessa, police said. Three law enforcement officers are among the wounded.

Odessa police said officers killed one suspect and that the shooting threat has been contained, after there had been previous reports of more than one suspect. It's unclear whether the five dead includes the shooter, a white man in his 30s, who was killed by police.

A Texas Department of Public Safety officer, a Midland police officer and an Odessa officer were injured in the shooting. A family member of the Midland officer confirmed to local station KWES-TV that he is out of surgery and in stable condition. The state trooper was in surgery and expected to be OK.

Thirteen people in various conditions were being treated at Medical Center Hospital in Odessa on Saturday, where a staging area with grief counselors had been set up for families of the victims, according to Medical Center Health Systems CEO Russell Tippin. Of the 13 patients, seven were in critical condition, two in serious and one had died. It's not clear if that victim is among the five dead reported by Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke.

A man prays outside of the Medical Center Hospital Emergency room in Odessa, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, following a shooting at random in the area of Odessa and Midland. Several people were dead after a gunman who hijacked a postal service vehicle in West Texas shot more than 20 people, authorities said Saturday. The gunman was killed and a few law enforcement officers were among the injured. (Mark Rogers/Odessa American via AP)

AP

Tippin said the hospital was on lockdown for the safety of patients and officials. It’s at capacity, and Tippin did not say where the others injured were taken. His hospital confirmed that a 17-month-old baby was airlifted to Lubbock after being shot in the face.

Odessa is roughly 140 miles south of Lubbock and 350 miles west of Dallas. Midland is around 20 miles east of Odessa.

At a press conference Saturday afternoon, Gerke, the Odessa police chief, said the mayhem in the West Texas cities began shortly after 3:15 p.m., when a state trooper was shot by a driver during a traffic stop. Gerke said two troopers tried to pull over the suspect, who shot at them with a rifle and then fled the scene. He wasn’t sure why the troopers had pulled the car over.

The gunman drove from the traffic stop into Odessa and shot multiple people at different locations, Gerke said. At some point, the shooter hijacked a U.S. Postal Service vehicle and ditched the car, the chief said. Gerke did not know the postal employee’s condition.

He said officers from his department, Midland’s, state police and likely other agencies cornered the gunman near Cinergy movie theater in Odessa and traded gunshots with him before he was killed. He didn’t give the shooter’s name because police had not confirmed his identity but said he had an idea of who he was and won’t release more details until they’re positive.

They were receiving multiple calls about shooters, Gerke said.

"We've had calls, which is to be expected because obviously our citizens are a little jumpy after this, which is also to be expected," he told the press conference. "But once this individual was taken out of the picture, there have been no more victims."

Authorities cordon off a part of the sidewalk in the 5100 block of E. 42nd Street in Odessa, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Several people were dead after a gunman who hijacked a postal service vehicle in West Texas shot more than 20 people, authorities said Saturday. The gunman was killed and a few law enforcement officers were among the injured. (Mark Rogers/Odessa American via AP)

AP

Gerke also said that the two cars involved in the shooting could have implied more than one shooter but that police confirmed it was the same person between the car and postal vehicle.

Multiple areas were on lockdown while the situation was active, including the University of Texas Permian Basin in Odessa.

Gov. Greg Abbott will be traveling to Odessa Sunday morning.

“The First Lady and I are heartbroken over this senseless and cowardly attack, and we offer our unwavering support to the victims, their families, and all the people of Midland and Odessa,” he said in a statement. “The state of Texas and the Department of Public Safety are working closely with local law enforcement to provide resources as needed and deliver justice for this heinous attack. I thank the first responders who have acted swiftly and admirably under pressure, and I want to remind all Texans that we will not allow the Lone Star State to be overrun by hatred and violence. We will unite, as Texans always do, to respond to this tragedy.”

President Donald Trump also tweeted that he had been briefed by Attorney General William Barr about the shootings and the FBI is "fully engaged."

This shooting comes just four weeks after a gunman in El Paso, also in West Texas but on the border with Mexico, killed 22 people after opening fire at a Walmart, targeting Mexicans.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.