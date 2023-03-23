The airline has not released any details about that pilot’s condition.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An off-duty pilot who was a passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight traveling from Las Vegas to Columbus stepped in to help after one of the airline’s pilots needed medical attention.

According to a spokesperson with the airline, Southwest Flight 6013 returned to the Las Vegas airport after departure on Wednesday.

The airline says the pilot from the other airline entered the flight deck and assisted with radio communication while the other Southwest pilot flew the aircraft.

The spokesperson said they greatly appreciate the off-duty pilot’s support and assistance.

After returning to Las Vegas, an alternate crew boarded and continued onto Columbus, according to Southwest.

“We commend the crew for their professionalism and appreciate our customers’ patience and understanding regarding the situation,” the spokesperson said.