Ohio man accused of trading drugs for sex with children; 8 others indicted

Larry Porter allegedly exchanged drugs he obtained in Columbus and elsewhere for access to the children of drug-addicted mothers.

A federal grand jury has indicted a Scioto County man and eight others including some of his family members with charges related to child sex trafficking.

According to court documents, agents with the FBI's Child Exploitation Task Force began investigating the 69-year-old Porter in April 2019 after receiving reports he was involved in sexually abusing male and female minors with consent from the parents in exchange for drugs.

In March, Larry was arrested on local charges during a human trafficking sting operation by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

In Facebook messages, Larry offered to pay $80 in exchange for access to a 7-year-old girl. He was arrested at pre-arranged meeting location.

According to victims and sources, Larry sexually abused children and produced child pornography kept on flash drives.

It is alleged Larry instructed the parents to sexually abuse their own children and recorded it to be used as blackmail.

According to the complaint, Larry made calls and mailed letters while incarcerated in an attempt to have his family and associates lie under oath and convince other witnesses to lie to law enforcement or withhold information.

Larry was charged in a 13-count indictment with conspiring to sex traffic children (15 years up to life in prison), attempting to sex traffic children (15 years up to life), producing child pornography (15 to 30 years), possessing child pornography (up to 10 years), conspiring to obstruct a child sex trafficking investigation (up to 25 years) and conspiring to witness tamper (up to 20 years).

The remaining family members and associates indicted are listed below with information from United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio David M. DeVillers.

Denna Sue and Crystal D. Porter

It is alleged that in the days immediately following Porter’s arrest in Jackson County, two of Porter’s daughters and two of his friends were seen making numerous trips to Porter’s residence and property. Denna Sue, 32, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, and Crystal D. Porter, 39, of Columbus, were seen digging holes in the ground on the property.

On March 20, 2020, officers and agents searched the area in which the daughters were seen digging. They discovered an SD memory card buried inside a glass jar. Court documents allege the memory card contained images of child pornography taken in Porter’s bedroom.

Denna Porter is charged with conspiring to obstruct a child sex trafficking investigation (up to 25 years), destroying or removing evidence (up to five years), and making false statements to law enforcement (up to eight years).

Crystal Porter is charged with conspiring to obstruct a child sex trafficking investigation (up to 25 years), destroying or removing evidence (up to five years), and making false statements to law enforcement (up to eight years).

Porter’s associates Frank E. Andrews, 68, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, and W. David Cole, 62, of Portsmouth, Ohio were also seen on Porter’s property.

Frank Andrews

Frank Andrews is charged with conspiring to sex traffic children (15 years up to life in prison), possessing child pornography involving a prepubescent child (up to 20 years), conspiring to obstruct a child sex trafficking investigation (up to 25 years), and destroying or removing evidence (up to five years).

Agents recovered eight DVDs from Andrews’ residence that contained multiple videos of child pornography. Forensic evidence indicated the file titles match those on Porter’s computer.

David Cole

Cole is charged with conspiring to sex traffic children (15 years up to life in prison), conspiring to obstruct a child sex trafficking investigation (up to 25 years), and destroying or removing evidence (up to five years).

Facebook messages allegedly show conversations between Cole and Porter discussing child sex trafficking victims. Cole also allegedly removed and destroyed evidence from Porter’s home.

Wayne Porter

During a recorded jail call, Porter and his cousin, Erroll Wayne Porter, Sr. (Wayne), 69, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, discussed an individual they believed was a source for law enforcement. Wayne Porter said he “got some things working there, trying to take him down.” In a later call, Porter told Wayne, “Go out and make sure that idiot don’t do something. If you have to put a slug in that son-of-a-bitch.”

Wayne Porter is charged with conspiring to obstruct a child sex trafficking investigation (up to 25 years), and conspiring to tamper witnesses (up to 20 years).

Joshua Aldridge

Joshua David Aldridge, 36, of South Webster, Ohio, is charged with conspiring to sex traffic children (15 years up to life in prison) and sex trafficking children (15 years up to life in prison).

It is alleged that Aldridge transported minor victims to Porter’s home and received drugs from Porter in return.

Charity and Ronnie Rawlins

Charity Ann Rawlins, 41, of South Webster, Ohio, and Ronnie L. Rawlins, 47, of Oak Hill, Ohio, are also charged with conspiring to sex traffic children (15 years up to life in prison) and sex trafficking children (15 years up to life in prison).

The couple allegedly took a seven-year-old child to Porter’s residence on a regular basis to traffic the child sexually in exchange for pills. This alleged abuse occurred a few times per week for up to five years.