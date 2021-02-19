Florida reports first case of Brazil P.1 coronavirus variant

Florida now becomes the fourth state to report a case of the mutation.

FLORIDA, USA — Florida now has one reported case of the Brazilian P.1 coronavirus variant, according to the latest data on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's website.

Officials with the Florida Department of Health confirmed the case to 10 Tampa Bay, saying the variant was found in Miami-Dade County. The person's travel history was not immediately provided.

The case means Florida joins Minnesota, Oklahoma and Maryland as the four states currently reporting cases.

"The emerging variants CDC is closely monitoring have mutations in the virus genome that alter the characteristics and cause the virus to act differently in ways that are significant to public health," the CDC wrote. It’s important to understand that genetic mutations are expected, and some variants can spread and become predominant while others subside."

Cases identified are based on a sampling of SARS-CoV-2-positive specimens and do not represent lineage cases that may be circling the U.S., according to the federal agency

The new Brazilian variant of the coronavirus has made its first known appearance in the United States in a person who recently returned to Minnesota after traveling to Brazil. Though it was first identified in four travelers who were tested at an airport outside Tokyo, Japan.

It contains a set of mutations that may affect its ability to be recognized by antibodies, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.