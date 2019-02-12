NORTH BEND, Wash. — It was a busy Friday evening at a movie theater in North Bend, Washington. Hundreds of families were spending part of their holiday weekend watching Frozen 2 while escaping the cold weather outside. Then suddenly, the movie shut off, the lights came on – and they were told to evacuate.

Firefighters say the theater’s manager called 911 after finding a package with containers of liquid marked “highly contagious human substance.”

According to the Seattle Times, the box was filled with urine samples.

Hazmat crews shut down the surrounding streets for more than an hour, and the manager was sent to the hospital as a precaution. KOMO reports the package was supposed to be delivered to a medical clinic more than 40 miles away. So far, there is no explanation for the scary mix-up.

