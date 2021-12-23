Once the crew was on the scene, the baby's head was reportedly already visible.

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Firefighters from East Lake Fire Rescue were able to help deliver a baby who was already on the way in a living room of a house, a Facebook post explains.

Engine 56 was dispatched at 7:36 p.m. Tuesday to a call about a pregnant woman whose delivery was "imminent."

Once the crew was on the scene, the baby's head was reportedly already visible.

According to the post from the fire department, firefighters set up their obstetrical kit (OB kit) immediately and were ready to deliver the baby to the world. After three contractions, a healthy baby boy was born, first responders said.

The father was able to cut the cord, as the family requested. The mother and son were both doing great and were reportedly taken to a hospital nearby after having skin-to-skin time.