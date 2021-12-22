Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 911 immediately.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Authorities are searching for an Uber driver in connection to what the Pasco County Sheriff's Office is now investigating as a kidnapping.

Deputies say John Geary is the registered owner and Uber driver from the car involved in a "suspicious incident" that took place Wednesday morning.

According to a press release, around 7:10 a.m. a rideshare passenger called 911 to report a physical altercation with somebody found hidden under a blanket in the backseat of the car the rider had gotten into.

The sheriff's office said the rider hopped into Geary's Uber in the area of Trinity Boulevard only to find another passenger "stowed away" under a blanket.

The rider got out of the car and called authorities. Detectives say the car they're looking for is a 2021 Honda Accord with license plate 47ABIS. Investigators say it was last seen heading east on Little Road in New Port Richey.

"Anyone with information on this incident should call 911 immediately," the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post.