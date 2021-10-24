The incident happened on the railroad bridge over Berdan Avenue on Sunday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 13-year-old's foot was severed in central Toledo after a stationary train car the youth climbed on started moving.

The incident happened on the Norfolk Southern tracks near 800 Berdan Ave. around 2:40 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say the 13-year-old was climbing over the train car when the train started moving. The teen got caught on part of the car and his foot was severed when it fell under one of the car's wheels.

Toledo police and Toledo Fire and Rescue responded and the teen was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Norfolk Southern police also responded to the scene.

The teen's parents were with him at the hospital.