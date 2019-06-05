LAKELAND, Fla. — It was Florida nature at it’s finest Saturday at Circle B Bar Reserve in Lakeland.

Husband and wife photography duo Jesse and Linda Waring with BirdWalk Photography snapped a photo of a snake trying to slither its way out of the jaws of an alligator.

Linda told WKMG they were walking down "alligator alley,” and when her husband pointed out what was happening, she knew she had to get the shot.

"On the chance that the gator might make another move, we decided to stick around and wait to see if there would be any more action. Once he started moving and opening his mouth, I just focused and clicked," Linda told WKMG.

Linda said when the gator opened its mouth again she could see a red snake trying to escape to safety.

After a 10-minute battle, the snake lost, and the alligator had itself a nice little snake lunch.

