Ga. physician accused of punching paramedic, swinging oxygen tank at her while trying to help infant: Warrant

The man is now accused of battery, jail records show.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A physician is facing charges after he tackled a Puckett EMS paramedic to the ground and punched her repeatedly during an emergency situation involving an infant, according to a Cobb County warrant.

Court documents show the physician is the one who called 911 on July 21 from an Austell medical plaza to have an infant taken to a nearby hospital. As the paramedic was prepping the infant for transport, the physician and first responder got into a dispute, according to Cobb County Police Department officials.

The dispute escalated to the point where the physician "did lunge at said victim and tackle her to the ground," adding the man punched the paramedic and swung a metal oxygen tank at her, even striking a wall of the pediatrician's office, a warrant reads.

Several firefighters and EMTs managed to break up the altercation before police arrived, officers said.

As officers investigated the incident, they noted the paramedic had a laceration on her left ear canal, a warrant shows.