40-year-old man arrested, accused of sexually abusing 2 kids for years

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says he had them remove their clothes and then sexually battered them.

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Detectives have arrested a 40-year-old Pinellas County man accused of sexually abusing two kids.

David Prospere, of Palm Harbor, is charged with two counts of capital sexual battery on a child less than 12.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says he'd been sexually abusing one child for about three years and another for approximately four years. Investigators say both were less than 12 years old when the alleged abuse began.

"Prospere was known by the victims and allowed to have contact with them alone," the sheriff's office wrote in a news release.

Authorities say Prospere made "incriminating statements" and was arrested Thursday morning. He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail.

