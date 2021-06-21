Man accused of stealing 42,000 pounds of pistachios in California

Investigators say the pistachios were being repackaged for resale.

VISALIA, Calif. — It wasn't Florida this time.

Detectives in California say a 34-year-old man stole a trailer filled with 42,000 pounds of pistachios.

This month, Touchstone Pistachio Company did a routine audit and discovered the pistachios were missing.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office of Visalia, California, said its investigators found a tractor trailer had been moved from the Montemayor Trucking lot in Delano to a different nearby lot. Detectives say the pistachios were “being moved from 2,000-pound sacks into smaller bags for re-sale."

Alberto Montemayor, of Montemayor Trucking, was arrested and booked into jail.

The remaining pistachios were returned to the Touchstone Pistachio Company.