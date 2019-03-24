The investigation into the disappearance of 8-month-old Amiah Robertson has been classified as a homicide, according to Indianapolis Metro Police.

Robertson was first reported missing by her mother, Amber Robertson, on Saturday, March 16. In the report, her family said that she was last seen on Thursday, March 14. Police said in a release that as the missing person investigation progressed, "detectives were given conflicting stories about Amiah's disappearance."

A Silver Alert was issued for Amiah last Tuesday because police believed she might be in danger. The alert expired Wednesday due to a low number of tips coming into the line.

Police are now considering Amber's boyfriend, Robert Lyons, as a suspect in Amiah's disappearance. The investigation has revealed that Amiah was actually last seen alive on March 9 with Lyons, not March 14. Lyons told Amber that Amiah was with the babysitter, but the babysitter denies this.

Amiah is described as a white 8-month old baby with brown hair and blue eyes. She's 1'11 and weighs 13 pounds.

Although Lyons is a suspect in the case, police said that they were not seeking his whereabouts at this time. Detectives are asking that anyone with information on his movements between March 9 and March 16 contact them. Lyons is said to be driving a Maroon Isuzo Rodeo SUV in poor condition.

At least 25 IMPD detectives as well as the FBI, Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency, Indianapolis Fire Department and Marion County Prosecuter's Office are currently working on the case. Anyone with information on Amiah's disappearance or the movements of Lyons is encouraged to call the IMPD Homicide office at (317) 327-3475. Citizens can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477. Tips submitted to Crime Stoppers can be anonymous.