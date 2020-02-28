GROVEPORT, Ohio — Madison Township Police received a call they don’t get too often on Thursday – a report of an alligator being penned in the basement of a home.

Officers called the Ohio Department of Agriculture and confirmed the homeowner did not possess a valid exotic animal permit.

State wildlife officials helped Madison Township police remove the 25-year-old reptile. "There’s some things they just don’t teach you in the Police Academy," officials said in a Facebook post sharing photos of the alligator.

It will be sent to an animal sanctuary and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

RELATED: Colorado reptile park offers gator wrestling Valentine's Day promotion, no one shows up

RELATED: Only in Florida: Video shows gator eating invasive python

State wildlife officials helped Madison Township police remove a 25-year-old alligator from a basement in Ohio.

Madison Township Police