WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office recently completed an undercover drug trafficking investigation resulting in seven arrests and dozens of pounds of drugs seized.

The sheriff's office said deputies seized 137 pounds of methamphetamine and 5 kilos (about 11 pounds) of heroin. This is the largest seizure of heroin ever for the sheriff's office, according to Sheriff Grady Judd.

“They thought they were slick. They thought the cops don’t work on Thanksgiving,” said Sheriff Judd. “There are people alive today, and will be alive Christmas day, that otherwise by the time they got this heroin and overdosed on it…would be dead.”

According to the sheriff, three of the seven people arrested are in the country illegally. Judd said California has not notified Immigration and Customs Enforcement of the arrests – so the Polk County Sheriff's Office will.

“These people didn’t come across the border in search of a better life for their families. They came across the border to traffic drugs,” said Sheriff Judd. "If you want to see how not to deal with criminals, go to California.”

The sheriff said the meth seized by his undercover deputies would have been worth $4.6 million on the street. The heroin would have been worth $4.9 million.

"These are extraordinarily dangerous illegal drugs, and, as we have seen, the Mexican drug trade is extremely violent and deadly. Our detectives did an outstanding job of removing these drugs and dealers from causing future misery, violence, and death," Judd said.

