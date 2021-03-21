x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Georgia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports, and more | Macon, Georgia | 13WMAZ.com

Nation World

Did anyone win Saturday's $200 million Powerball jackpot?

Nobody had won the jackpot in nearly two months before Saturday's drawing.

A $200 million jackpot was up for grabs Saturday night in the Powerball lottery. The winning numbers Saturday night were 1-6-22-42-61 and the Powerball was 4. The Power Play was 3X.

There was no immediate word if anyone had won the jackpot. If nobody picked all six numbers, the jackpot will rise for next Wednesday's drawing.

After going four months without a jackpot winner, a $731 million winning Powerball ticket was sold in Maryland for the Jan. 20 drawing. Two smaller jackpots were won shortly thereafter, but there has not been a jackpot winner since Jan. 30.

The overall odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, two U.S. territories and Washington, D.C. 

RELATED: Did anyone win Friday's $105 million Mega Millions jackpot?

RELATED: 4 people in lottery club sharing $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot

RELATED: Winning ticket sold in $731 million Powerball jackpot

RELATED: Man wins $2M after mistakenly buying extra lottery ticket

RELATED: Man's lottery mistake wins him $46.6 million

RELATED: Powerball winner, a single mom, shares her wealth with wounded veterans