Did anybody win the $353 million Powerball jackpot?

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Powerball grand prize is climbing to eye-popping numbers again, with no winners of the $353 million jackpot in Wednesday night's drawing.

Wednesday's winning Powerball numbers were 26-30-33-37-62, Powerball 6 and Power Play 2.

Players must match all five numbers and the Powerball to win the grand prize. The odds of that happening? Less than 1 in 292 million.

The lump sum cash value of Wednesday's $353 million jackpot, which most lottery winners opt to take over the yearly annuity, would be $185.6 million.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday, Oct. 8. The estimated jackpot is $378 million, with a lump sum cash option of $198.7 million.

Lottery enthusiasts currently have two major jackpots to play for: Mega Millions has also climbed back up to a nearly half-million-dollar jackpot.

After no one won the top prize again on Tuesday, the estimated Mega Millions jackpot for Friday is $410 million, with a lump sum cash option of $213.8 million. That follows a near-record jackpot of $1.377 billion, which was won in late July. Two people came forward last month to claim that prize, but chose to stay anonymous.