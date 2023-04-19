1 ticket wins $252 million Powerball drawing: Where was it sold?

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing were: 4-11-21-38-64; Powerball: 11. Power Play: 3x.

Someone in Ohio went to bed $252.6 million richer, before taxes, after hitting the Powerball jackpot.

The winning ticket for Wednesday night's drawing was sold at Get Go #3279 in Macedonia and is Ohio’s fourth Powerball jackpot winner since joining the game in 2010. The retailer will receive a $100,000 bonus for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

The winner can choose the cash option of $134.7 million.

This follows back-to-back Mega Millions jackpots being won on Friday of $483 million and Monday of $20 million. Both winning tickets were sold in New York.

The winner used the auto pick feature to choose their numbers and has 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize. No one has yet to come forward to claim.

