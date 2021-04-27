President Joe Biden to visit Former President Jimmy Carter during Thursday's trip to Georgia

The White House said the visit will be in Plains, Georgia.

PLAINS, Ga. — President Joe Biden is expected to visit former President Jimmy Carter and First Lady Rosalynn when he travels to Georgia on Thursday.

Last week, the White House announced the president would come to Atlanta on April 29. The Democratic National Committee said they would be holding a drive-in car rally to celebrate President Biden's 100th day in office. Details on where that would be held were not immediately available.

It will be a trip marked by the symbolism of visiting a state that flipped blue in both the presidential and Senate races, where Democrats feel newly empowered by a shifting political balance.

It will also be President Biden's first visit to the state since urging Major League Baseball to move the All-Star Game out of Atlanta, over the passage of Georgia's contentious new voting law.