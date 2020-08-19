WATCH LIVE: President Trump holds White House news conference

The president's news conference comes hours before night three of the Democratic convention featuring Barack Obama, Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The White House has announced that President Donald Trump will hold a news conference Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Eastern. It comes hours before the third night of the Democratic National Convention in which Sen. Kamala Harris is expected to accept the nomination for vice president. Former Pres. Barack Obama and 2016 nominee Hillary Clinton will also speak.

Trump has spent the past two days campaigning in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Arizona. On Tuesday, he also made a last-minute stop in Iowa for a briefing about damage from the derecho last week that has left thousands without power and caused catastrophic damage across the battleground state.

Earlier in the day, Trump urged people to boycott tires from Goodyear, tweeting that the Ohio-based company had “announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS.”

But the company didn't announce such a specific ban, it instead had asked employees to refrain from workplace expressions involving political campaigning or “forms of advocacy that fall outside the scope of racial justice and equity issues.”