GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) - The principal of a Wayne County charter school, who was wanted on charges related to a sexual relationship with a 12-year-old female student, was found dead in Orange County, officials said Monday.

Richard Omar Knight's body was found in woods in Orange County the afternoon of Friday, Nov. 16, deputies said.

Knight died from "an apparent self-inflicted injury," a news release Monday afternoon said.

Knight, of Smithfield, was wanted for statutory rape, sex act with a child, and indecent liberties charges. The 35-year-old "was the principal at Dillard Academy during the time of the criminal offenses," the release read.

Knight was suspended, the release said.

Goldsboro police officers responded to a sexual assault call Thursday afternoon. The release said the "sexual contact occurred at the victim's school, Dillard Academy."

A warrant was obtained Friday for the three charges against Knight. "Management at Dillard Academy fully cooperated" with the investigation, the release said.

Officials said Monday that the investigation into the allegations made against Knight will remain under investigation.

Dillard Academy isn't affiliated with the Wayne County Public School System.

