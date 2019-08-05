Australian airline Qantas is celebrating after completing what it calls the first-ever commercial flight without producing any waste that will go to a landfill.

Flight 739 from Sydney to Adelaide, Australia, used products that will only go to compost, recycling or will be reused, the airline said in a statement. Qantas says it's set a goal of cutting 100 million single-use plastics by the end of next year, and to cut 75% of its waste by the end of 2021.

Qantas CEO Andrew David said this same flight would normally produce 75 pounds of waste. That same Sydney-to-Adelaide route would produce 150 tons of waste per year, according to Qantas.

Here's how Qantas said it pulled off zero waste.

1,000 single-use plastic items were removed or substituted

Paper cups with plastic made from plant matter, not oil.

Napkins made with pulp

Food containers made from sugar cane pulp left over from refineries

Plastic cutlery made from starch sourced from non-GMO crops

Organic material will be composted

Plastic, paper, glass and aluminum packaging will be recycled

Non-recyclable plastics will be used into a type of non-fossil fuel that is used in making cement

Customers used digital boarding passes and electronic bag tags where possible. Staff made sure paper passes and tags were disposed of in a sustainable way.

Qantas said it also operated the first Australia-United States flight last year using biofuel processed from mustard seed.