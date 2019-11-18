Go Raw LLC is recalling its two pound bags of "Quest Beef Cat Food" for a possible Salmonella contamination. The products were nationally distributed.

The firm was notified by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture when a sample collected tested positive for Salmonella. The firm then issued the voluntary recall of the product.

Consumers who have purchased the two pound bags of cat food with UPC 6-91730-17101-8, Lot N128 are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Salmonella can affect animals that eat contaminated products and humans that handle the products. Healthy individuals infected with Salmonella may have symptoms like nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. While rare, Salmonella can also result in more serious symptoms such as arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation and urinary tract symptoms.

Pets infected with Salmonella may appear lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever and vomiting. Some pets will have decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. It is possible for infected pets to not exhibit symptoms but still infect other pets and humans. Consumers whose pets have already consumed the cat food should contact their veterinarian

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recall so far. Consumers with further questions on the nature of the recall can contact Go Raw LLC at 801-432-7478. The line is open Monday-Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. PST. .

FDA